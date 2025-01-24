Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

