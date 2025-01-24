Ariel Emanuel Acquires 115,952 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 115,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,425,005.40. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 12th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84.

TKO Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of TKO opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.73 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $153.89.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

