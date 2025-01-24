Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 168 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $20,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,056.56. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Trading Down 0.7 %
Arista Networks stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $131.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
