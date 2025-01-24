Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 168 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $20,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,056.56. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $131.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $96.25 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

