Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEQ stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

