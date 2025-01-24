Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,141 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 77,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.30 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

