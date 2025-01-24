Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $166.56 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

