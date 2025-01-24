Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

