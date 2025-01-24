ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $784.82 and last traded at $777.30. Approximately 513,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,498,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $763.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ASML by 176.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 266.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 16.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.