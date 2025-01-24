Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 237,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,203,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,243,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.99 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

