Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 228458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

