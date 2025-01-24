Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 572,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 534,982 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

