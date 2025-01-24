Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.