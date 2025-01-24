Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND opened at $71.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
