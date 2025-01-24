Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

