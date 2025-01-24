Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $328.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $328.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.14 and its 200-day moving average is $289.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $611.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.81.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

