Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $653,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.