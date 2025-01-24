Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $631,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,539.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $54.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

