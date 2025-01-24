Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 883 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

KB stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

