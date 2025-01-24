AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,621,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 294,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

