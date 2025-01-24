Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Shares of ALV opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

