AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,371.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,672.31 and a 52 week high of $3,416.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,144.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.55 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

