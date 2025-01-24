Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

