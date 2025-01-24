Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,857,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $373.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.09 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

