Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 35.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PayPal by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

