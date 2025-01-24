Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,471.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

