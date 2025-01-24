Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 685 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.06 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

