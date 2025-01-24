Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $172.30 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

