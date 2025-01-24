Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

