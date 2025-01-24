B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,184,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 22,031,461 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

