Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Ambev by 18.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ambev by 23.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Up 1.4 %

Ambev stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

