Balaji Gandhi Sells 5,827 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $159,135.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,814.26. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $85,018.95.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.