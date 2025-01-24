Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,017 shares of company stock worth $19,655,538 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $638.68 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.24 and a 1 year high of $645.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $589.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.