Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

