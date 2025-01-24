Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,774,000. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 132,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

