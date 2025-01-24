Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,470,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $646.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

