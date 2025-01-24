Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

