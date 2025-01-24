Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 288,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 78,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

