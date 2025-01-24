Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
