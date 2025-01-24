Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.