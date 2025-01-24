Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 295.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,683,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,428 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

