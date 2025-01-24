Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after buying an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $189,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,755,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $67.41 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

