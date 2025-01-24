Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $321,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

ITA opened at $158.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

