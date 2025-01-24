Berbice Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit stock opened at $600.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.79.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
