Berbice Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,541,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,230,000 after acquiring an additional 161,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,858,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.