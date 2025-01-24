Berbice Capital Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,051,810 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

