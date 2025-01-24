Berbice Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 190 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,342.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,308.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,058.94 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

