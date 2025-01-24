Berenberg Bank Upgrades Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Strong-Buy

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
HLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Halma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
