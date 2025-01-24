BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 20,609,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,790,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Specifically, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.21.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

