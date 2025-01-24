Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 7.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.31. 3,433,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,862,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $1,510,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

