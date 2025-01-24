Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Insider Sells C$22,750.00 in Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$22,750.00.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 250,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$46,342.50.

On Thursday, January 16th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 140,500 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$24,587.50.

On Monday, January 13th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00.

On Friday, January 10th, RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

Black Iron Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.52. Black Iron Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

