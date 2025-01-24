Black Point Wealth Management Sells 675 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Black Point Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

