Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, a registrant as specified in its charter, recently disclosed a notable event in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. On January 20, 2025, the investment advisor, BlackRock Advisors, LLC, and the Trust entered into a standstill agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P.

This Standstill Agreement outlines several key terms, including Saba’s commitment to adhere to customary standstill covenants and vote its common shares in accordance with the Fund’s Board of Trustees’ recommendations on all matters presented to shareholders. The agreement will be effective until the day following the Trust’s 2027 annual shareholder meeting or August 31, 2027, unless terminated sooner by the involved parties. A full copy of the Standstill Agreement can be found as Exhibit 10.1 in the filed report.

Additionally, the filing includes the exhibition of a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document pertaining to the disclosed event.

The Trust’s Secretary, Janey Ahn, duly authorized by the Trust, signed off on the report on January 21, 2025, confirming the accuracy and completeness of the information provided therein.

This filing underscores the Trust’s commitment to transparently reporting significant corporate events and ensuring compliance with regulatory obligations in the interest of its shareholders and the broader investment community.

